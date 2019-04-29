SA agri-tech startup Aerobotics launches disease management app

South African agri-tech startup Aerobotics has rolled out its latest new product, launching an end-to-end solution for pest and disease management in a single app.



Founded in Cape Town in 2014, Aerobotics uses aerial imagery from drones and satellites, and blends them with machine learning algorithms to provide early problem detection services to tree and wine farmers and optimise crop performance.

Aerobotics, which launched a batch of new products late last year, expanded its Series A funding round to US$4 million last month and has now launched Aeroview InField, is a brand new problem detection app for tree and field crop farmers.



Aeroview InField provides a consolidated place for high-resolution drone data analytics, in-field scouting and improved reporting with actionable insights. The app has been developed to accommodate future features including drone scouting and AI-powered pest and disease identification, and aims to simplify the user experience by combining the existing Scout and DroneScout apps into one.



“Everything we do at Aerobotics, whether improving products or updating how reporting is done in the field, is done in a way that puts the farmer at the forefront of our mission. Aeroview InField will simplify the farmer experience and empower them to do more scouting and reporting and make better decisions in the field,” said Aerobotics chief executive officer (CEO) James Paterson.

The new app also allows farm managers to create scout routes and assign them to team members, while users can find problems and drop a pin. All data is GPS-referenced, and users can add multiple data points per GPS coordinate.

“We have worked very hard to make the farmer experience with Aerobotics and our products intuitive and efficient,” said Paterson. “Not only will the new app significantly upgrade the farmer experience today, it also lays a foundation for future product updates to live in a single place, so farmers and users can get easy access to every product and tool Aerobotics has to offer.”

