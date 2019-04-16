Southern Nigerian angel network makes first investments

Nigeria’s South/South-East (SSE) Angel Network has made its first two investments since launching in the middle of last year.



Disrupt Africa reported in June on the launch of the SSE Angel Network, aimed at boosting investment and mentoring opportunities for startups in the South-South and South-East regions of the country.



The network has now made its two investments in the form of Alphotazi Farms and Greenage Technologies. Alphotazi Farms is a modular cassava-processing company based in Nsukka, while Greenage is an inverter and solar panel original equipment manufacturer based in Enugu.



Alphotazi received NGN2 million (US$5,500) to build modular processing plants for cassava, while Greenage secured US$20,000 to automate production.

