Westerwelle Young Founders Conference Kigali set for next month

The Westerwelle Young Founders Conference Kigali takes place next month, with a focus on helping East African startups become investor-ready.



The event takes place on May 9-11 at the Westerwelle Startup Haus in Kigali, with organisers the Westerwelle Foundation looking for startups from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda to attend.



This year’s event focuses on investment readiness, with startup founders in attendance learning about different types of funding, how to properly set up their cash-flow management, and financial budgeting. Coaches will explain the steps that are necessary to become investment ready and international investors will share insights to help understand the language of investors.



Coaches and investors will share insights on what investors focus on and how startups can achieve investor readiness, with Westerwelle Foundation offering travel grants of up to US$200 for participants. Interested parties can apply here until April 22.



Disrupt Africa reported in October on the launch of the Startup Haus by German organisations the Westerwelle Foundation and Evonik Foundation, providing a central meeting and support place for startups in Kigali.



Earlier this month 10 Rwandan startups were selected to take part in the Entrepreneurship Programme run by the Westerwelle Startup Haus in Kigali, which gives companies access to infrastructure and training.