10 startups pitch at Startupbootcamp-Pride Fintech Cairo demo day

The Startupbootcamp-Pride FinTech Cairo accelerator programme has held its first demo day, with 10 graduating startups pitching to investors, industry experts and entrepreneurship ecosystem stakeholders.

International accelerator Startupbootcamp and VC firm Pride Capital partnered late last year to launch the Startupbootcamp-Pride Fintech Cairo programme, a corporate-backed accelerator that provided participating startups with access to industry expertise, exposure, and a network of mentors and experts.

The programme, which was held in partnership with key industry partners such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Pharos Holding, AlexBank, German Agency for International Cooperation and Sustainable Development (GIZ), Visa, Ayady, Sanad’s Entrepreneurship Academy, and Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBE), also provided each startup with US$25,000 in equity funding.

Participating startups included peer-to-peer money transfer service Clix, online loans marketplace Compareha, peer-to-peer savings tool ElGameya, cloud-based retail management system El Zatona, and billing and online payment service Fawaterak.

Syndicate automation platform Neqabty, charitable fundraising platform Netsahem, merchant management services Seventail, digital healthcare services platform Youspital, and payments startup XPay complete the list. Disrupt Africa reported last week that XPay, which helps communities such as universities, clubs, residential compounds and more automate daily tasks and transactions, raised an additional US$250,000 from two angel investors.

“We are proud to be showcasing the progress of our accelerated startups. We’ve got some innovative ideas and concepts among our 10 startups, from cloud-based retail management, peer-to-peer saving tools to micropayment mobile wallets and automated syndicate services,” said Pride Capital co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Rami El Dokany.

