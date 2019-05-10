10 startups to take part in AfricArena VivaTech 2019 delegation

Cape Town-based tech event AfricArena has announced the 10 African tech startups handpicked to accompany its delegation to Paris for VivaTech 2019.



As part of its partnership with VivaTech, AfricArena will lead a delegation of startups that will showcase at the “World’s Rendezvous for Startups and Leaders” at VivaTech, now in its fourth year, on May 16-18.



These startups emerged as the top high-growth and high-potential startups in the Open Innovation Challenges of the AfricArena 2018 Tour. They will not only attend the VivaTech conference itself, but also accompany AfricArena to New York as part of an investor roadshow.



The 10 startups selected to form the AfricArena 2019 delegation include six from South Africa, namely aerial imagery platform Aerobotics, AI for manufacturing solution provider DataProphet, AI-powered financial services chatbot developer FinChatBot, safety tech solution Guardian Gabriel, IoT crop-growing app HomeFarm, and VR game developer SeaMonster.



Two Senegalese startups have been selected, in the shape of solar home systems designer OniriQ and online payments platform PayDunya, while Kenyan healthcare locating and booking service MedBit and Mauritius-based social network for travellers TravelBudds complete the list.

“We are honoured to be chosen as one of the ten startups to attend VivaTech. The African market is often overlooked when it comes to foreign investment, yet the expertise and innovation is more advanced than some of the biggest tech vendors in the world. We’re excited about the opportunity to showcase our proven AI solutions in manufacturing to investors at the event and meeting other technology pioneers,” said Frans Cronje, chief executive officer (CEO) at DataProphet.

This delegation comprises African-based tech startups that have the potential to gain international traction, according to AfricArena.

“African tech innovation is globally competitive, and we welcome the opportunity for these outstanding startups from the African continent to take part in one of the biggest tech conferences in the world, especially through a platform like AfricArena,” said Yaw Peprah, chief business officer at Wesgro, who will accompany the delegation to VivaTech.

