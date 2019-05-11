11 more African entrepreneurs join global Endeavor network

Another 11 African entrepreneurs have been selected to join the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help them scale their businesses.



The global Endeavor initiative, which launched in Nigeria and Kenya last year, has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years.



The organisation works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide. It supports entrepreneurs that have passed through the initial startup phase and demonstrate the potential for rapid expansion and scale.



At its most recent International Selection Panels (ISPs) in Cairo and Madrid in March and April, Endeavor selected a total of 55 entrepreneurs from 26 markets into its network, meaning it now supports 1,880 entrepreneurs leading 1,178companies in 34 markets around the world.



The newly-chosen entrepreneurs include four from Egypt, in the shape of Ameer Sherif, the founder of jobs companies WUZZUF and Forasna, and Marwan Kenawy, Momtaz Moussa and Ayman Essawy, the co-founders of loyalty solutions developer Dsquares.



Nigeria is also represented by four entrepreneurs, namely Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola and HealthPlus’ Bukky George, and Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa of the FilmHouse and FilmOne Group.



Also selected were Moroccan Zineb Drissi-Kaitouni, who founded e-health platform DabaDoc, along with Ramla Jarrar and Firas Jabloun, the co-founders of Tunisian marketing company MASS Analytics.