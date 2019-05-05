5th Transform Africa Summit set for Kigali

The fifth Transform Africa Summit will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 14-17, focused on promoting Africa-developed digital innovations to encourage a digitally-driven economy.



Transform Africa will be held at Kigali Convention Centre, bringing together over 4,000 participants including different heads of states and governments, corporates, entrepreneurs, investors and international organisations to discuss how to accelerate Africa’s ICT-driven economy.



Dr. Hamadun Toure, executive director of Smart Africa Alliance, which partners with Rwanda to organise the summit, said digital innovations by Africans were a pillar of Africa’s digital-driven economy, and would be showcased and sponsored at the event.



“Something important in the summit will be Africa’s digital innovations. They will be exhibited because we want Africa to be a digital innovation continent. Giving our youths chances to innovate will enable our continent to reach the economic level we need,” he said.



Transform Africa will be preceded by a summit on the digital economy, which will discuss trade, job creation, online payments, infrastructure, industrial development, ICT in agriculture and health services, and women inclusion in ICT.



“Boosting Africa’s digital economy will support not only the region but the continent to become a more deeply integrated and dynamic digital investment and innovation growth hub. Transform Africa Summit has not only provided a platform for African businesses and startups to prosper but has taken the frontier when it comes to empowering Africa’s youth,” said the permanent secretary in Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation Claudette Irere.

