African gaming startups invited to apply for Google accelerator

African gaming startups have been invited to apply for a Google accelerator that looks to supercharge their growth on the Android platform.



The Google Indie Games Accelerator is a special edition of the Launchpad Accelerator programme, designed in close collaboration with Google Play, which features a comprehensive gaming curriculum and mentorship from top mobile gaming experts.



The programme is open to developers from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Tunisia, as well as a host of Asian, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, and offers successful applicants all-expenses-paid trips to gaming bootcamps at Google Asia HQ in Singapore, the opportunity to be showcased on Google Play, and US$ 20,000 in Google Cloud Platform and Firebase credits.



Indie Games Accelerator participants will also get direct access to leading game experts from Google, as well as from leading game studios and institutions around the world. Applications close on May 19, with the cohort announced on June 5.

