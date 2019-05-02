African startups can apply for Zurich-based Kickstart accelerator

African startups have been invited to apply for the Zurich-based Kickstart accelerator programme, which is focused on deep tech such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and big data.



The fourth edition of the Kickstart development programme, of which Ghanaian startup Farmerline is an alumnus, is focused on achieving collaborations for startups with corporates, cities, foundations, and universities.



It is now actively seeking programme participants from both within Switzerland and overseas, with final selection to be made at an event in Zurich in July. The programme will begin in September, bringing together 50 startups at the later developmental stage in their progression.



The zero-equity programme will introduce startups to a host of partners and supporters, including Switzerland’s largest retail company Migros, and is focused around six key verticals – ed-tech and learning, fintech and digital assets, food and retail tech, smart city and technology, e-health, and cybersecurity.



“Deep technologies have a great potential, which can only be fully exploited through the cooperation between different partners. These new technologies can contribute to solving some of the biggest challenges of our time. Established players are increasingly looking to work with tech startups. Successful innovation doesn’t happen in isolation – it needs cooperation. That’s what Kickstart stands for,” said Kickstart co-lead Katka Letzing.



Applications are open here until May 17.