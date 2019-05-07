African youth invited to apply for Greenpreneurs clean energy challenge

Africans between the ages of 17 and 35 have been invited to apply for the global Greenpreneurs challenge, which will help develop clean energy solutions into sustainable businesses.



For the second year, Student Energy, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and Youth Climate Lab (YCL) have opened applications for Greenpreneurs, a virtual green entrepreneurship accelerator for 15 youth teams to develop their green growth idea into a viable business plan.



Open to individuals from GGGI member countries, which include Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, and Uganda, who can submit their idea before May 15, the challenge is seeking solutions that positively impact the future of sustainable energy, water and sanitation, sustainable landscapes, or green city development.



Selected teams will from June take part in a 12-week virtual accelerator course with weekly learning modules that include webinars and tasks, as well as receive weekly coaching from mentors and subject matter experts. The programme will culminate in a business competition for the opportunity to win small-scale seed funding and conference bursaries to the International Student Energy Conference in 2021.

