AfriLabs Annual Gathering to take place in Addis Ababa

Pan-African technology and innovation hub network AfriLabs will hold its fourth Annual Gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 28-30, bringing together hubs and other stakeholders to network and share knowledge.



AfriLabs is a network of over 130 technology innovation hubs across 36 African countries, with the goal of supporting innovation in order to build successful businesses that will create jobs and develop innovative solutions to African problems.



Its Annual Gathering, which has previously taken place in Ghana, Egypt and Tanzania, provides an opportunity for tech hubs in the AfriLabs network and other stakeholders in the African tech ecosystem such as entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, academia and developmental agencies to convene, network and share knowledge.



The theme of this year’s event, which will be co-hosted by AfriLabs hub members Tech Village and xHub, is “Connect: Towards an Integrated Innovation Ecosystem”, with the Annual Gathering to focus on connecting key players in the African innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem to build collaborative and sustainable systems and create synergies that will pave the way for the African innovation ecosystem to thrive and develop.



It will host over 350 leaders and decision makers, and feature panel discussions, keynote addresses, presentation sessions, multiple parallel workshops, a local ecosystem tour, networking sessions, and open floor exhibitions.

