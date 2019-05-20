Applications open for Africa Power Access Accelerator

Applications are now open for the Africa Power Access Accelerator (APAA), designed to support power projects in Africa on preparation, structuring and financing.



The APAA offers selected projects access to advisory, grants, development funding, equity and debt financing, potential partners, and co-developers, aiming to bridge the existing gap between project developers and consultants, technology providers and financiers.



It received over 50 applications on the first application round, which are currently under evaluation, and has now opened the second application window, with submission deadline on June 30.

It is open to businesses working on solar PV, hydro, wind, biomass, geothermal, gas, storage and hybrid solutions, utilising utility, mini-grids, and solar home systems. Projects can be at a variety of phases, and applications will be assessed using criteria such as support by local government, technologies deployed, financial and technical viability, environmental and social aspects, capabilities of the development team, and contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Projects applying by June 30 will be evaluated by September 30, and support will begin shortly thereafter. Applicants are required to pay small application fees depending on their level of project maturity. Applications can be made here.