Applications open for AWIEF Growth Accelerator Programme in SA

AWIEF has opened applications for its flagship Growth Accelerator Programme in South Africa, which offers training and support to female business owners across multiple sectors.

Sponsored by Nedbank, the programme will select 25 entrepreneurs for three months of business modelling and growth strategy support to help them scale their enterprises, become investment ready, and develop entrepreneurial leadership.

The programme, which begins in July, will cover financial modelling, target market, competitive landscape and value proposition, design framework thinking, access to finance, access to markets, growth strategy, financing for scale, and pitch training.

Eight successful entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business to an audience of investors, business leaders and corporate decision-makers at the Pitch n Grow session of the 5th Annual AWIEF Conference in Cape Town in October.

Businesses must be less than three years old, in a post-revenue phase, scalable and innovative, led by ambitious and committed women entrepreneurs, and seeking investment to grow.

Applications are open until May 31.

