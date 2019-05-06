Applications open for F3 Prize, recognising startups that serve women’s digital financial needs

DFS Lab, in partnership with Flourish Ventures, Women’s World Banking, and FinEquity housed at CGAP have launched applications for the F3 Prize to recognise the most innovative digital financial products that are narrowing the gender gap in financial inclusion. Deadline to apply is May 15.



Prize winners will present their female-focused digital financial products to an investor audience at the Financial Times and IFC Transformative Business Awards 2019, in London. Additionally, DFS Lab will provide structured mentorship from its team, its network of experts, and members of the F3 Prize’s advisory committee. The winning teams will be further supported with a comprehensive digital media and public relations strategy to amplify the work they are doing for women’s financial inclusion.



“As we look at the latest financial inclusion data from the World Bank, it’s clear that the gender gap remains a barrier to both access and usage of critical financial services by low-income communities. Our aim is to showcase the digital financial products that are serving a primarily female customer base to bring investor attention to them. We know this is a complex issue that goes beyond product service design and execution, but we believe that highlighting and supporting innovative, scalable fintech solutions addressing this opportunity is a positive step forward,” said Stephen Deng, a partner at DFS Lab. “We’re excited to celebrate and support the founders and teams who are improving the financial lives of women and their families,” he added.

Applications are open until Wednesday, May 15 and can be found at https://dfslab.net/f3prize/.

