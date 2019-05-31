Applications open for pan-African Innov8Agric Challenge

Applications are now open for the pan-African Innov8Agric Challenge, aimed at promoting the innovative ideas solutions developed by early-stage agri-tech startups.



Management consulting firm Crenov8 Consulting will host the third annual Meet The Farmers Conference (MTFC) in Dubai in November, where it is looking to support African agri-business with this initiative.



The Innov8Agric Challenge, which is open to agri-tech entrepreneurs from across Africa, is targeting startups from all sectors of the agriculture ecosystem that are applying creative and innovative methods to improve the agricultural value chain.



Winners will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai to participate in and exhibit at the MTFC event, and pitch at the grand final for the top prize of US$5,000, as well as follow-on funding and investment opportunities. They will also have access to a pool of investors and potential customers at the conference.

This year, the pitch competition will take place in several African countries across all regions of the continent, with the startups travelling to Dubai selected at various regional finals. Interested parties can apply here by June 30.