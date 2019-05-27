Applications open for pan-African Student Entrepreneurship Week

Applications are now open for Student Entrepreneurship Week, which aims to provide budding entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to build successful businesses.



An initiative of Ghanaian ed-tech company SFAN, Student Entrepreneurship Week took place for the first time last year in Accra, but has now been expanded to cater for the whole of Africa.



Its aim is to offer aspiring young entrepreneurs access to actionable, experiential knowledge and tools, creating platforms for showcasing undiscovered talent, quality networking, and startup funding.



Participants will learn how to create and develop a company, gaining access to mentors, investors, startup entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, diplomats, and community leaders.



“We are excited to create an experiential learning event that will help high potential creators and innovators on the continent launch their businesses and raise startup funding. We are also thrilled to be launching the Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award which will recognise the work of select young innovators on the continent,” said Tom-Chris Emewulu, founder and president of SFAN.

Applications are open here until June 30.