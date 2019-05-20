B2B e-commerce platform Frikmat launched in Ghana

Ghanaian B2B e-commerce platform Frikmat has begun operations, aimed at allowing business to trade among themselves and access opportunities in other countries and regions.

Frikmat went live in March with what it says is a robust, easy to navigate and highly scalable business trading platform to empower small and medium-sized businesses to reach international markets.

“The growth of e-commerce is a unique opportunity to open access to international markets for small and medium-sized businesses in Africa. Despite the potency of e-commerce, businesses in Africa have not been able to fully exploit it for cross border trading. B2B e-commerce cross border trading platforms have been particularly underdeveloped and underutilised on the continent,” co-founder Christopher Nyakpo told Disrupt Africa.

The bootstrapped startup, which hopes to raise investment in order to reach more businesses, had almost 50 suppliers register within a week of going live and is already making revenue.

“We are currently onboarding of suppliers in Ghana for now. But anybody, anywhere can buy through the platform,” said Nyakpo.

Though it is free to sign up on Frikmat for now, the startup charges five per cent transactional fees on all purchases that are conducted through the platform.

