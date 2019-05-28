Egyptian homemade food platform Mumm launches premium service

Egyptian food delivery service Mumm has launched Mumm Prime, a premium online chef subscription service that allows customers to order clean, freshly-cooked homemade food for the same price of raw supermarket ingredients.

Mumm allows people to sell home-cooked meals to customers, facilitating payments and delivery, and has raised funding from the likes of 500 Startups and Egyptian VC firm A15.

Its new Mumm Prime service, which is available under a monthly subscription, allows customers to order food for the next day or pre­-schedule meals up to a week in advance. After a beta launch in two areas of Cairo, the service is now available in all of Mumm’s active delivery locations.

“For the low subscription fee of EGP300 (US$18), working mothers everywhere can get the gruelling chores of grocery shopping, food preparation, cooking, dishwashing and cleaning off their hands, saving them time, effort and money,” said Waleed Abdelrahman, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mumm.

“Mumm Prime is more than a food subscription service, it’s the concept of a new lifestyle where working women don’t have to do twice the work on a normal week day, but rather focus on what really matters to them.”

Fadi Antaki, CEO of A15, said this expansion was just the beginning for the startup.

“Mumm Prime is not only the first chef subscription service in Egypt and the Middle East, it’s also an intuitive solution to a growing demand in the lives of modern ­day Egyptian working mothers that wouldn’t have been possible without the technology and economies of scale that the team has built the past years,” he said.

Sharif El­Badawi, partner at 500 Startups, said Mumm’s readiness and success in the Mumm Prime launch demonstrated the operational efficiency of the product, and the startup’s quick response to emerging demand.

“I have absolute confidence in its imminent prosperity and long-­term scalability, and I’m looking forward to seeing Mumm Prime in every Egyptian home,” he said.

