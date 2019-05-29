Egypt’s Mintrics selected for US-based Blue Startups accelerator

Egyptian video analytics platform Mintrics has been selected to take part in the Blue Startups accelerator programme in Honolulu, gaining access to up to US$350,000 in funding.

Formed in 2016, Mintrics helps video publishers understand how their content is performing, get recommendations on how to enhance future videos, spot the latest trends, and get detailed analytics and insights on how their competition is performing, all by utilising machine learning algorithms.

The startup raised funding in 2017 and was accepted into the second African edition of the Google Launchpad Accelerator last year, and has now been selected alongside six others to take part in the accelerator programme run by Blue Startups, which has invested in more than 75 companies over 10 cohorts.

Blue Startups invests up to US$350,000 per company, based on several factors including performance metrics, and offers startups access to a 13-week mentorship-focused programme that focuses on lean product development and go-to-market strategies.

“The decision to apply to Blue Startups was an easy one. Our core market is based in North America and this provides us a chance to set-up in that market, furthermore the Blue Startups programme is one of the most beneficial and reputable programmes in the US. We are ecstatic to get the opportunity to take part,” said Tarek Nasr, chief executive officer (CEO) at Mintrics.

