Female founders invited to apply for Start-Up Chile programme

Start-Up Chile has opened applications for The S Factory, a four-month pre-acceleration programme offering services, mentoring and funding to female founders.

The government-funded Start-Up Chile runs a variety of programmes, one of which is The S Factory, which helps tech-based startups led by female entrepreneurs scale.

Startups with less than 12 months of development, from any country in the world, with a founder that identifies as a female may apply, with Start-Up Chile looking for companies that have a clear expansion strategy and a real interest in working in Chile.

During the four-month pre-acceleration programme, participants will be provided with co-working space, mentoring, workshops and connections with global and corporate networks. They will also be able to receive up to US$25,000 in equity-free funding for the development of their startup, and will have access to a Chilean work visa for one year.

Interested parties have until May 28 to apply, with the programme beginning on August 19.

