Female Nigerian entrepreneurs invited to apply for SLA Accelerator

Female Nigerian entrepreneurs have been invited to apply for the latest edition of the SLA Accelerator, which will see the overall winner secure NGN2 million (US$5,500) in funding.

The programme, run by social enterprise She Leads Africa (SLA), is a four-month process designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest female entrepreneurs.

It is open to businesses in any sector or industry based anywhere in Nigeria, and will offer successful applicants four months of intensive training on business and operational skills, as well as access to online and offline learning resources, mentorship and pitching opportunities.

Startups will attend a one-week in-person bootcamp to receive training from the SLA team and some of Nigeria’s most prominent business and operational experts, and received access to 15 masterclasses on crucial business skills with top business experts. The programme concludes with a virtual demo day, where the top entrepreneurs will walk away with the prize money.

Applications are open here until June 2.