Ghanaian agri-crowdfunding startup Kwidex wins Betway Fintech Challenge

Ghanaian agricultural crowdfunding startup Kwidex has been named the winner of the first Betway Fintech Challenge, taking home GHS20,000 (US$3,800) in prize money.

Disrupt Africa reported in February on the launch of the Betway Fintech Challenge in Ghana, which offered finalists access to training and workshops to help build their businesses.

Ten finalists pitched across two rounds at a final event at the Accra Digital Centre last week, with Kwidex, a crowdfunding platform that allows users to invest in agricultural projects, named the overall winner and securing GHS20,000 (US$3,800) in prize money.

Nocofio, a crowdlending application that connects farmers to finance, was first runner-up, banking GHS15,000 (US$2,900), while savings platform Pennysmart, which enables individuals and businesses to save towards their goals at their own pace, was third runner-up and took home GHS10,000 (US$1,900).

Magnus Rex Danquah, Betway Ghana country manager, congratulated all the finalists and encouraged the teams to utilise the skills they had been taught over the three-month competition to grow their businesses.

“The Betway Fintech Challenge was set up to create an environment for entrepreneurs to build solutions that help address challenges in the delivery of financial services to a broader range of Ghana’s population. Over the last few months, all participants have shown a keenness to do so,” he said.

