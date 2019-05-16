Kenyan find-a-craftsman startup Fundis raises seed funding

Kenyan startup Fundis, a P2P platform that connects users with vetted craftsmen, has raised a seed funding round from local VC firm Kuria Capital as it prepares to launch version two of its app.

Fundis connects users with informal technicians and craftsmen, addressing a fragmented industry by offering access to competent, vetted and reliable specialists.

It has now raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from the Kenya-based Kuria Capital, through the Kuria Innovation Fund, which will be used to scale its operations and user base within Nairobi, and support a tech overhaul. The startup is launching version two of its app this month.

“Kuria Capital believes in the high growth potential for solutions in the semi-formal work sector. Fundis is perhaps one of the strongest solutions in the market, and perhaps the best adapted for Kenya,” said Muchiru Kuria, principal at Kuria Capital.

