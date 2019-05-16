Disrupt Africa

Kenyan find-a-craftsman startup Fundis raises seed funding

0
By on  East Africa, News

Kenyan startup Fundis, a P2P platform that connects users with vetted craftsmen, has raised a seed funding round from local VC firm Kuria Capital as it prepares to launch version two of its app.

Fundis connects users with informal technicians and craftsmen, addressing a fragmented industry by offering access to competent, vetted and reliable specialists.

It has now raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from the Kenya-based Kuria Capital, through the Kuria Innovation Fund, which will be used to scale its operations and user base within Nairobi, and support a tech overhaul. The startup is launching version two of its app this month.

“Kuria Capital believes in the high growth potential for solutions in the semi-formal work sector. Fundis is perhaps one of the strongest solutions in the market, and perhaps the best adapted for Kenya,” said Muchiru Kuria, principal at Kuria Capital.

Share this Story

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.