Kenyan podcast startup PortableVoices opens first recording studio in Nairobi

Kenyan audio production and podcast startup PortableVoices has opened its first recording studio in Nairobi, which will serve as an open space for the production of encrypted digital audiobooks, podcasts and radio dramas.



PortableVoices, which is focused on producing African spoken word entertainment, will work with Kenyan podcasters to produce audio content for the African region.



The startup has so far successfully released five new podcasts – Burudani Express, Talanta Viwanjani, Campus Diaries, Africa Startup Roundup, and Motherhood – all of which gathered high numbers of online audiences and reviews.



The podcasts are distributed through the company’s website and other streaming platforms like Soundcloud. Founder Allan Niongira said the studio will serve as an open space for publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, and business information providers to produce high quality encrypted digital audiobooks, podcasts and radio dramas.



“Audio format is proving quite lucrative. It is time for marketers to crystallise the sense that podcasting or audio content is an important and powerful marketing platform. Companies should start exploring the business potential of sound through audio branding,” said Niongira.



PortableVoices has also introduced Creatives Club, a community of audio content creators in Kenya. Members can join the club by paying a monthly fee and will, in turn, get weekly recording sessions, voice acting and podcast training, and access to more paying clients. The club is open to both students and freelancers.

