LaunchLab, Bordeaux-Technowest to connect SA, French agri-tech ecosystems

Stellenbosch University’s LaunchLab incubator has partnered Bordeaux Technowest and Inno’vin to build a bridge between the French and South African agri-tech startup ecosystems and share networks.

The LaunchLab will work with Bordeaux-Technowest, an incubator for startups and innovative projects in the Bordeaux Metropolis, and Inno’vin, a wine industry cluster in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, to drive growth and support for agri-related businesses in both ecosystems.

It is also an opportunity to source complementary technology, where the two incubators can offer startups an exchange between the ecosystems to expand into different contexts and grow their customer base internationally.

The partnership between LaunchLab and Bordeaux Technowest will promote the establishment of startups through partner support and business development in South Africa and in France, and provide access to a high-tech research-based innovation pipeline that the parties can leverage to add value to their respective stakeholders and partners.

“This is the first agreement of this nature that we have signed with another European incubator, but will definitely not be the last. LaunchLab has several relationships with other partners in Europe that are eager to receive the university spinouts and high-tech startups that we are currently supporting,” LaunchLab said.

