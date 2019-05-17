Nigerian, Ghanaian startups invited to apply for FbStart Accelerator

Facebook and the Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) have opened applications for the second edition of the FbStart Accelerator, which has been extended to welcome Ghanaian entrepreneurs as well as Nigerian ones.

The FbStart Accelerator, which takes place at Facebook’s NG-Hub at the CcHub, is a research and mentorship driven six-month programme for teams creating solutions with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Its first season just ended, with 15 teams graduating last month and having so far cumulatively raised more than US$400,000 in investments and grant funding. The second edition of the FbStart Accelerator will be made up of 12 student and startup teams, which will receive up to US$20,000 in funding, one-on-one mentorship from Facebook and CcHub, access to corporates, and industry experts, and US$16,000 in product credits.

“We’re delighted to be bringing back the FbStart Accelerator programme to Nigeria for the second year, and now expanding this to applicants from Ghana. Given our passion for connecting people and helping developers and entrepreneurs to thrive, we can’t wait to see how this year’s cohort develop and build solutions and technology to engage and empower people across Nigeria, Ghana and potentially the continent,” said Kendra Nnachi, startup and developer programmes manager at Facebook.

Bosun Tijani, chief executive officer of the CcHub, said he was thrilled to be renewing support to innovators who are building the future of Africa.

“By renewing our partnership with Facebook, we would continue to deepen adoption of advanced technologies across Africa and inspire the next generation of innovators to compete globally,” he said.

Interested teams should apply here by June 30.