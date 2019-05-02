Nigeria’s Tizeti launches voice-calling service WifiCall.ng

Nigerian high-speed internet service provider Tizeti has launched an unlimited voice service app, WifiCall.ng, allowing users to calls to anywhere in the world via IP phones or web portal.



Tizeti has been deploying high-speed internet access to estates, offices, and multi-tenant buildings using next-generation Wi-Fi technology using solar-powered towers, and has installed over 12,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots within Nigeria with 500,000 users.



The startup, an alumnus of the Y Combinator and XL Africa accelerators, has also partnered Facebook for the Express Wi-Fi and expanded its services to Ghana on the back of raising US$3 million in funding last year, which took its total investment to more than US$5 million.



Its latest service, WifiCall.ng, is a voice calling platform targeted at both individuals and businesses. Built by the Tizeti team to tackle the issue of expensive phone calls on the continent, WifiCall provides users with a versatile, user-friendly interface. Subscribers can call any phone number in the world using their data package.



For businesses WifiCall allows ease of a variety of client services and internal communications, with implementation expected to reduce calling costs for businesses by between 30 and 50 per cent. Monthly subscriptions start from NGN6,000 (US$16.67) a month. The new product will be rolled out for Nigerian mobile phone numbers initially, and subscribers with a +234 line will be able to use the service from anywhere in the world.



“WifiCall.ng is reinventing our traditional understanding of phone communication using next-generation Cloud and AI technology, bringing voice communications in Nigeria into the 21st century,” said Kendall Ananyi, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Tizeti.



“Our goal continues to be to reduce the cost of data and accelerate the rate of connectivity across the continent – this is a first step in continuing to bridge the digital divide that exists. We are excited to continue pushing boundaries in ICT infrastructure and maintain our competitive edge by offering quality and unlimited data service.”

