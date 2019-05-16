Rwandan feminine e-commerce platform Kasha expands to Kenya

Rwanda-based female-focused e-commerce platform Kasha has launched operations in Kenya as it scales internationally for the first time.

Launched in July 2016, Kasha allows customers to place orders for products via its website, a mobile app, SMS shortcode or phone call. It does not require a smartphone or internet connection, and is focused on female empowerment and self-care.

The startup’s diverse product portfolio includes menstrual care products, bath and body, contraceptives, HIV self-tests, and more, with Kasha offering speedy delivery and subtle packaging to customers.

It is now looking to tap into the wider e-commerce opportunity after initial success in Rwanda, where it has sold hundreds of thousands of products, with Kenya its first port of call. Local category partners include Marini Naturals, Zerufi Organics and Mosara, while Kasha has also partnered global brands such as Unilever, Johnson & Johnson and Kim-Fay. It will accept payments through mobile money, cash on delivery or bank card, and deliveries will be made via motorcycle.

“E-commerce is thriving in East Africa, with over 21 million people accessing mobile financial services hence making it easier for consumers to shop online. However, women, who directly make or influence 80 per cent of consumer purchases, remain highly underserved in their access to high quality and genuine products,” said Joanna Bichsel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kasha.

“Women are driving the world’s economy. Kasha is a technological solution by women that prides itself in providing the products and resources that women need throughout the phases of their lives.”