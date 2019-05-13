SA event staffing portal Peepz raises funding round

Event staffing portal Peepz has raised an undisclosed amount of funding to further expand its operations after impressive initial uptake.

Launched in December 2018, Peepz is a digital platform that offers event managers, brands and agencies a simple, convenient way of connecting with the staff and resources they need, when they need them.

It allows event organisers to source, geo-locate, manage and pay staff, all with minimum hassle and at a fraction of the cost of traditional outsourcing. Anyone can register, go through the vetting process, choose how much they want to earn, and create a profile, with clients able to book candidates directly through the system, review them, and make payments.

Peepz claims to have seen strong uptake in its first few months, and has now secured investment from marketing, events and promotions agency Sozala Media, which said it saw the disruptive value in the Peepz business model and the significant potential it offers to agencies and corporates both in South Africa and abroad.

“In the current economy, brands are constantly looking for ways to be more efficient with their marketing spend, while maximising effectiveness at the same time. Peepz is a cog in the marketing mix that will deliver this, and we are super excited to be working with them,” said the Sozala Media partners.

Peepz founder Nick Holdcroft said he was excited about what Sozala Media could brings to the table, aside from just investment money.

“They bring support structures that build our capabilities. We now have a partner that will assist us in ensuring our clients are looked after, and can feel confident when booking through Peepz,” he said.

Holdcroft said the startup had been growing rapidly over its first few months.

“We’ve managed to sign up one of South Africa’s largest alcohol companies, and our list of agencies using Peepz, grows daily. We had a number of investment offers, but Sozala offered more than just funds, and that’s what triggered our interest,” he said.

