SA real estate startup Leadhome launches online bond origination service

South African hybrid real estate agency Leadhome has announced the launch of Bondspark, a fully online and free bond origination business.

Launched in 2015, Leadhome is a modern estate agency that offers clients 24/7 online support and access to a dashboard where they can monitor their property’s performance in real-time.

After identifying the need for a more progressive bond origination service through its client base, it has now launched Bondspark as a stand-alone business. South Africa’s first online bond origination business, Bondspark helps clients apply for a home loan for free, while skilled and professional home loan advisors negotiate on their behalf.

“Bondspark is part of Leadhome’s vision to disrupt the traditional real estate industry. What started as a small department within Leadhome that helped clients apply for home loans soon became a prominent business on its own, hence why we decided to spin the business out as a separate brand and target the whole market,” said chief executive officer (CEO) and founder Marcél du Toit.

Romy Zwiers, previously Leadhome’s head of marketing, has been appointed to build the Bondspark brand, and said she is excited about the possibilities.

“I am passionate about brands that answer client’s real problems and challenge the status quo. Bondspark represents what financial services could be if it were more aligned towards the client and I am looking forward to growing the Bondspark brand as the company evolves,” she said.

Bondspark ensures that there will no longer be countless forms to fill in or any delays because of inaccuracies, saving clients both time and money.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial commitments an individual will make in their lifetime and our vision is to make the process easier and more transparent for our clients,” said Zwiers.

