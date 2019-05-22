Seedstars launches incubation programme in Ivory Coast

Seedstars has partnered Ivory Coast’s Youth Employment Agency to launch a startup incubation programme, offering entrepreneurs access to training, mentoring and networks.

Seedstars, which concluded its latest global startups competition last month, has been expanding operations in recent years, launching Seedspace hubs across the continent and launching its own venture fund.

In Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where one of its hubs is located, it has now partnered the Youth Employment Agency, to set up an incubation programme for tech entrepreneurs, which will offer six months of training and assistance, individual mentoring sessions, office space, and access to a global network of mentors, experts, potential partners and investors.

“Our mission is to support young Ivorians who want to launch their project. This programme provides a favourable environment for these entrepreneurs,” said Fanny Dauchez, academy manager at Seedstars.

To participate, project leaders must have a tech-enabled solution, or an idea for one, with growth potential and positive impact. The deadline for applications is June 2.