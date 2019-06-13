Africa tech stakeholders open London Stock Exchange

Representatives from various African startups and other stakeholders from the continent’s tech ecosystem opened trading on the London Stock Exchange to mark the fourth annual Africa Tech Summit London this week.

The annual summit brought together more than 300 African tech entrepreneurs, investors, corporates and other key stakeholders to drive investment and business forward, with a host of innovators also pitching at the event.

It began with attendees opening trading at the London Stock Exchange, before delegates moved to Africa Tech Summit London. The event, which covered a range of topics including fintech, investment, mobility, tech for good and women in tech, is part of the same series as the flagship Africa Tech Summit Kigali, which is returning to Rwanda on February 4-6 next year.

“African tech is growing up fast, investment is increasing rapidly, and flotations are now happening in a very short space of time. We are excited for the future, which will see more African founded tech companies listed, expanding globally and reinvesting in the next generation of African innovators,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit.

