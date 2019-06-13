AfriLabs adds 27 new hubs as network now reaches 45 African countries

Pan-African tech hub and innovation centre network AfriLabs has added 27 new hubs to its network, taking the overall total to 158 hubs in 45 African countries.

The latest intake takes the reach of AfriLabs into 12 new cities in six new countries, namely Guinea, Mauritius, South Sudan, Libya, Tunisia and Botswana.

In West Africa, AfriLabs has added Nigerian hubs Roar Nigeria Hub, Ennovate Lab, Nicademia Hub, TVCLabs and Devamplify Hub, Cameroon’s Ocean Innovation Centre, Ghana’s Grassroots Hub, the Burkina Business Incubator in Burkina Faso, Incubateur Saboutech in Guinea, and Mali Business Innovation and Incubation Centre in Mali.

New East African additions are Kenya’s FabLab Winam, Pangea Accelerator and Mt Kenya Hub, Tanzania’s Ndoto Hub and Smart Lab, the Mauritius Business Network, Uganda’s Design Hub Kampala, and Somalia’s HarHub. In Southern Africa, AfriLabs has added Impact Hub Harare and Startup Bulawayo from Zimbabwe, and the Botswana Innovation Hub.

North African hubs joining the network are Egypt’s GESR-MEK Cairo and Maamal for Development, Le Wagon in Morocco, CoZi Co-working Café Djerba in Tunisia, Tatweer Research Benghazi in Libya, and Ataka Hub in South Sudan.

“We are excited to have these new members join our ever growing family as well as extending our reach to these new countries thereby bringing us closer to the goal of having our community span across all 55 African countries. We believe that in reaching this goal, we are moving closer to an integrated and prosperous continent fostered by open collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship driven by hubs and their communities across Africa,” said Anna Ekeledo, executive director of AfriLabs.

