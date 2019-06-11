Angolan startup Otchitanda launches B2B2C e-commerce platform

Angolan startup Otchitanda has launched its B2B2C online marketplace platform, offering merchants the chance to open their own online stores without the costs associated with building a website.



Formed one year ago, Otchitanda is a response to the strong desire from local business owners to have an online presence and reach more customers. It provides an online marketplace with multiple shops available from which customers can shop from.



It offers vendors the ability to showcase their products via their own private store on the platform, as well as receive detailed financial reports and tracking of store views. Each store goes through a verification process in order to sell on Otchitanda.



Customers gain access to a sophisticated online marketplace, on which they can search for desired products, communicate with vendors, make purchases, and review products.



“The gap in the market we spotted was the lack of information available online regarding retail in Angola, and the abundance of stores with an online presence strictly on social media selling products via comments and direct messages,” said Mario Cassinda, co-founder of Otchitanda.



The startup’s platform, which looks to address this issue, has been self-funded, and is now available to the public having been piloted with 15 handpicked vendors since September.



Otchitanda is currently operating in the general retail space, with vendors selling art, electronic devices, books, clothes and collectors items, and has expansion plans in place for phase two. It charges a commission on each transaction made through its website, and additional fees in the case of handling and delivery.

