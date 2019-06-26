Applications open for $50k GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize

African agri-tech entrepreneurs have been invited to apply for the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize, which is offering two US$50,000 cash prizes to help scale innovative ventures in the agri-food space.

Applications are open here until July 21 for the prize, which will choose one male and one female winner based on the innovation, originality, scalability and environmental sustainability of their business ventures.

In addition to the US$50,000, the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize also offers these agripreneurs the chance to attend the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) meeting in Accra, Ghana. Finalists will also receive mentorship, programming linkages and guidance to continue their entrepreneurial journey.

Applicant entrepreneurs must be aged 35 or below, with a legally registered venture in a country which is a member of the African Union. Ventures must designed to be financially sustainable, either as a for-profit business or a non-profit generating some revenue and aiming not to be dependent on donor funding. They should play a role in the agri-food sector or support the sector’s development.

