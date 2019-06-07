Applications open for this year’s Innovating Justice Challenge

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has opened applications for the 2019 edition of its Innovating Justice Challenge, which offers funding and support to solutions preventing or resolving justice problems.

Startups from East, West and Southern Africa have until August 15 to apply for the challenge, which is looking for impactful justice innovations with the potential to become financially sustainable and scale nationally or globally.

Up to 10 finalists will be chosen from each region, and invited to take part in a week-long programme of business development specifically designed to support organisations looking to create impact in access to justice. These finalists will then pitch to a jury made up of local and international specialists.

The best innovators will then be invited to join our justice accelerator programme, with those that show significant growth able to win up to EUR20,000 (US$22,500) in seed funding, business development support, access to a global network, potential further investment opportunities and international exposure for their innovation, including the chance to pitch at the Innovating Justice Forum in The Hague in February 2020.

