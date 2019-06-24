Applications open for Village Capital Africa Agriculture programme

Village Capital has opened applications for its Africa Agriculture 2019 programme, which offers startup business development support and the chance to collaborate with other businesses.

Launched in partnership with Ceniarth and Small Foundation, the Africa Agriculture 2019 programme is for women and youth-led businesses that use tech to solve problems in the agricultural value chain.

Twelve startups will be selected to take part, participating in three three-day workshops between October and December. Village Capital’s curriculum encourages deep collaboration within the cohort and helps entrepreneurs explore and leverage business synergies among themselves.

Startups will also be connected to investors, entrepreneurs and other sector experts who will offer mentorship during workshops, as well as potential customers, partners, and other industry stakeholders, who will participate in business development sessions.

The programme will culminate in curated investor meetings with investors from our network for all companies in the cohort.

Applications are open until June 28.