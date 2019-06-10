E-commerce marketplace Veemo.ma launched in Morocco

Moroccan startup Veemo.ma has launched an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers, listing more than 30,000 products across 15 categories.



Founded last year but only launched publicly in March, Veemo.ma is already used by hundreds of vendors across Morocco and hopes to list more than 500,000 products by the end of 2019.



Marketing manager Rezki El Mokaddam told Disrupt Africa the startup was trying to make e-commerce accessible to the whole country by optimising the online shopping experience to fit the Moroccan market.



“We’ve noticed that the e-commerce is not widely available to Moroccan citizens as it should be,” he said.



Veemo.ma has some established competition in Morocco, including the likes of Jumia and Hmizate, with El Mokaddam saying it planned to take on investment in order to effectively compete. The startup, which charges a commission on all product sales, hopes to operate in other countries in the future.



“We are currently serving the Moroccan market, but thinking of expanding to other African and MENA countries in the next few years,” El Mokaddam said.

