Egypt’s Breadfast secures funding round, joins Y Combinator

Egyptian food delivery startup Breadfast has raised a funding round to support its growth, and has also been accepted into the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator accelerator.

Founded in 2017, Breadfast delivers fresh bread and breakfast items to customers’ doorsteps every morning via its mobile apps. It is now serving more than 14 major neighbourhoods in Cairo, with thousands of households using the platform.

Having raised funding from 500 Startups in the past, it has now secured a further seven-figure round from the company plus angel investor Mohamed El Sewedy to support its growth. Breadfast has also announced it has been accepted into Y Combinator, and will relocate to Mountain View, California to attend the 2019 summer programme.

“We’re very excited to join Y Combinator and our team is ready to learn and grow with our company among the top world class startups and mentors. Breadfast is one of the few startups from the region that got accepted into Y Combinator. I hope many other startups from Africa and the Middle East to join the programme in the coming years and to be globally recognised,” said Mostafa Amin, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Breadfast.

