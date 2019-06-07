Ghanaian startup Sturta launches local services marketplace

Ghanaian startup Sturta has launched a mobile marketplace for local services, helping customers hire trusted professionals for all their service needs.



Formed late last year, Sturta gives users access to a variety of professional service providers, such as cleaners, electricians and carpenters.



“Be it getting a plumbing job done, learning to play the guitar, decorating your home or getting candid photos of your wedding clicked, we are a sure shot destination for your service needs,” Benedict Asamoah, the startup’s chief executive officer (CEO) told Disrupt Africa.



Asamoah said the local Ghanaian services industry was “enormous”, but highly fragmented, inefficient, and largely transacted offline, with Sturta aiming to establish itself as a leading safety and consumer advocate.



The bootstrapped startup is currently working on raising a pre-seed funding round, and operates only in Accra at this point. Sturta, which charges service providers a percentage of their fee, plans to launch into other markets, such as Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, soon.

