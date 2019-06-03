Kaspersky programme seeks collaboration with tech startups globally

Global internet security giant Kaspersky Lab has launched a new initiative aimed at fostering collaboration with innovative tech-based startups to help accelerate development and generate new business opportunities.

Kaspersky Lab said its Open Innovations Programme, for which applications are open until July 28, would help startups expand their potential customer base while complementing its own portfolio with innovative products and technologies to meet its customers’ cybersecurity needs.

In order to join the programme, candidates are invited to participate in a challenge put together by Kaspersky Lab and BIBA Venture Partners, designed for companies working on advanced projects at the edge of cybersecurity in the areas of transportation, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), anti-fraud and blockchain.

Startups participating in the challenge will have to show how their products or technologies solve concrete cybersecurity use cases. During the selection process, experts will also assess a startup’s readiness to rapidly develop their business and their interest in collaborating with Kaspersky Lab to improve the global cybersecurity landscape.

The best projects will be chosen for technical integration with Kaspersky Lab products and become part of the company’s portfolio promoted all over the world. These startups will also receive technical and business mentoring and have access to Kaspersky Lab channel partners, clients and prospects via the company’s sales and presales forces.

They will also be able to collaborate with the R&D office and expand globally in every region where the company operates.

“We are pleased to invite groundbreaking startups to participate in our challenge. It is a tremendous opportunity for growing businesses to develop their projects and conquer the global market. As an international cyber security vendor, we are interested in creating advanced solutions that satisfy the needs of different industries. By integrating the best solutions with our technologies, we aim to combine and maximise values for the corporate cybersecurity strategies of customers and prospects. Kaspersky Lab scouts, validates, nurtures and enhances the most advanced and disruptive technologies to support the digital transformation of our clients,” said Vitaly Mzokov, head of verification at Kaspersky Lab.

