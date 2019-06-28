Kenya’s TozzaPlus rebrands as WorkPay to reflect its new focus

Kenyan startup TozzaPlus has rebranded as WorkPay to reflect the narrowing of its focus in the years since its launch.

When it launched in 2017, and when it first met Disrupt Africa, TozzaPlus was pushing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that sought to provide businesses with a one-stop solution for accounting, inventory management, HRM, CRM and project management.

However, supporting those five modules proved a challenge, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Kimani told Disrupt Africa.

“Our product-market fit was not focused at all. After deep soul searching as a company and listening to our customers, we decided to drop all the other modules and focus only on employee management solution,” he said.

That was in June 2018, and since then TozzaPlus has taken off. It now has over 200 B2B clients, with more than 5,000 employees paid via the platform. Monthly salary payouts total over US$300,000. It has also secured funding, both from the Pangea accelerator and Kepple.

Given this new, and successful, model, the startup has now rebranded. It is now WorkPay.

“After a great year of developing and pushing the TozzaPlus brand to the Kenyan market, and from the feedback gathered by listening to our customers, there was a need to update our messaging and our product name to better represent the solution that we offer,” Kimani said.

“We needed a name that resonated with our mantra of helping businesses manage and pay their employees on time. We want to automate work and payments to make it easy and fun for our clients and their employees.”

Aside from changing its name, the startup – which is one of 10 pitching at the Seedstars Nairobi final today – has also upgraded its platform and infrastructure to be more robust and faster.

“We are also adding more products which will be communicated in due time,” said Kimani.

