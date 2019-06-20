Nigerian clean-tech solutions can access $50k funding via this accelerator

Applications have opened for this year’s edition of the Outlier Venture Lab, a bootcamp programme for Nigerian clean-tech startups that offers access to business development training and US$50,000 in funding.

The Outlier Venture Lab will select 15 early-stage startups with solutions in spaces such as climate-smart agriculture, recycling, and renewable energy for its programme.

Each successful startup will receive equity funding of US$50,000 or more, access to six weeks of tailored business development training and mentoring, the chance to pitch in front of seasoned investors, and access to a network of partners for go-to-market.

Applications are open here until June 30.