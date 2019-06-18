Nigerian recruitment startup Slatecube expands into SA

Nigerian startup Slatecube, a cloud-based recruitment platform powering the upskilling and integration of the continent’s brightest young talent, is to launch in South Africa.

Slatecube support businesses in integrating top entry-level talent into the workforce, with two independent solutions. Slatecube Workforce is a cloud-based recruiting service that helps businesses build talent pipelines, while Slatecube Accelerate is a learning platform that uses AI-driven technology to help job seekers identify and acquire in-demand skills.

The startup took part in the second edition of the Cape Town-based Injini ed-tech accelerator last year, receiving US$50,000 in funding and five months of mentorship and training, and this was where it developed the Workforce and Accelerate products. They will become publicly available to South African companies and organisations on June 20, which Slatecube will mark with an event in Johannesburg.

“With a talent placement rate of 90 per cent, thousands of top junior talents, over 100 industry-relevant skill programs cutting across multiple industries, as well as intelligent modules to evaluate personality traits and talent-culture fit, we are enabling the continent’s most profound businesses in upskilling and hiring Africa’s best junior talents seamlessly, onto their team – and we are excited to get into a market as significant as South Africa,” said Slatecube chief executive officer (CEO) Chris Kwekowe.

