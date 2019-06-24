Online travel agency Travelcheck launches in SA

Online travel booking website Travelcheck has launched in South Africa, offering dynamic packages which help travellers tailor-make their own holidays.

The privately-funded Travelcheck offers flight and hotel bundles, online booking for all major airlines, and more than 300,000 hotels around the world.

It claims to differentiate from other online booking websites with a dynamic packages feature which enables travellers to custom create holidays, while pre-defined packages are available to book should travellers desire recommendations.

“We are excited to launch Travelcheck in South Africa,” said chief executive officer (CEO) Odette Faling, who previously filled various senior positions at Travelstart. “Travellers can save up to 25 per cent by booking flights and hotels in a bundle rather than reserving these components separately, and features such as dynamic packages will give South Africans more choices when booking travel online.”

Travelcheck has partnered with third parties to offer various ancillaries which can be added during the online booking, including lost luggage insurance, a cancellation and refund policy, and flight ticket amendments.

“Dynamic packages and bundled bookings have helped travellers in more developed markets save time and money. We’re enthusiastic about being the first to bring this technology to South Africa,” said Faling.

