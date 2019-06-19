Pitch your startup at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit

Innovative tech startups have once again been invited to apply to pitch their solutions at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit on Cape Town in November.

The annual summit, which takes place on November 13-14, is looking for 10 innovative, high-growth scale-ups to showcase their ventures in front of the investor audience.

This opportunity is open to businesses operating in Africa, generating revenue and looking to raise a Series A round in the range of US$250,000 and US$5 million.

Selected startups will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, the chance to pitch at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit and partner event AfricaCom, a 30-minute deep-dive session, two days of networking with investors, and mentorship and pitch training by partner VC investors.

Eight startups pitched at last year’s edition of the event, while in 2017 the 20 startups taking part in the World Bank’s XL Africa accelerator pitched to the audience.

Applications are open until July 31, with showcase participants announced in September.