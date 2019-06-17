SA startup takes part in Spain-based “deceleration” programme

South African enterprise procurement and financial management startup MiceMaster was one of 50 startups that took part in a recent “decelerator” on the Spanish island of Menorca.

Decelera, formerly known as Menorca Millennials, looks to generate value for startups, corporations and investors through its deceleration methodology which focuses on human rather than capital focus.

Participating startups disconnect from their daily routines to analyse and validate their business models with the help of business leaders and investors, inspirational talks and a total of 750 one-to-one-meetings.

The fifth edition of the programme, which just finished in Menorca, gathered 200 participants, including 50 entrepreneurs, 60 business leaders, 20 investors and a range of partners and members from a dozen corporations.One of the participating startups was the Johannesburg-based MiceMaster, an enterprise procurement and financial management system that allows organisations to control meeting, incentive, conference and event (MICE) sourcing, spend and planning, and reduces monitoring and evaluation costs while driving transparency through the entire supply chain.