SA’s SweepSouth becomes first Naspers Foundry investment, banks $2.1m

South African online cleaning services platform SweepSouth has become the first startup backed by Naspers Foundry, securing ZAR30 million (US$2.1 million) in funding.

Disrupt Africa reported in October last year Naspers, one of the largest technology investors in the world, had launched Naspers Foundry, a ZAR1.4 billion (US$96 million) fund to help South African tech entrepreneurs grow their startups.

It has now announced its first deal, with a ZAR30 million (US$2.1 million) investment in SweepSouth, a mobile startup that connects clients with trusted, reliable domestic cleaners. Co-founded by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic in 2014, the company has so far created jobs for more than 10,000 people, and raised its Series A round in 2017.

“We are ecstatic about the Naspers Foundry investment in SweepSouth, and believe the partnership will help us achieve our vision of expanding into other home services and growing beyond the South African market,” Pandor said.

“We see ourselves as an emerging market-focused platform that aims to serve the many professionals who don’t have the time to source the services we provide, whilst also creating meaningful employment opportunities.”

Bob van Dijk, Naspers chief executive, said the firm was excited to announce the first Naspers Foundry investment and to welcome SweepSouth to the Naspers family.

“We are inspired by entrepreneurs like Aisha and Alen who use innovative technology to improve people’s lives. We know what it takes to scale tech businesses, and the team is looking forward to working together with SweepSouth to help them do that,” he said.

“Naspers Foundry is off to a good start and we aim to announce more backing for South African startups in the coming months. We are excited about the potential technology has to improve people’s lives, and will also continue investing in our existing operations in South Africa, including Takealot, Superbalist, Mr D Food, OLX, Autotrader SA, Property24, and Media24.”

