Startups to take part in inaugural Pitch Ethiopia event

Ten startups are set to take part in the inaugural Pitch Ethiopia event in Addis Ababa next month, giving them the chance of securing feedback, prizes, and funding.

Hosted by Lions@frica and Gebeya, Pitch Ethiopia takes place on July 6 at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa.

Ten startup finalists will pitch on the main stage at AfriDevCon to potential investors, customers, and government partners, with up to three winners given the opportunity to travel to Silicon Valley for the LIONS@frica Innovation Tour.

“We are pleased to join forces with Gebeya on the AfridevCon and Pitch Ethiopia events. The Ethiopian ecosystem is growing and the opportunities for young startups to learn, grow and thrive are limitless,” said Stephen Ozoigbo, managing partner of Lions@frica.

