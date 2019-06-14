Ventures Platform launches Startup Nigeria incubation programme

Accelerator and investment firm Ventures Platform has launched Startup Nigeria 2019, a three-month incubation programme designed to provide entrepreneurs with training, mentoring, and funding.

First launched by Ventures Platform last year with a focus on agriculture, Startup Nigeria aims to solve Nigeria’s youth unemployment problem by equipping young people to create successful startups.

This year’s programme, for which applications close on Monday, June 17, is open to individuals from the North Central, South East, and North West regions, and focuses on multiple sectors of the economy.

Ventures Platform will provide mentorship to 440 startups, and funding of up to NGN2 million (US$5,500) to 110.

